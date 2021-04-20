Bank of America Begins Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALHC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

