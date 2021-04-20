Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,685,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $103,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,802,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

