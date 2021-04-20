Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLDR. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

VLDR opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

