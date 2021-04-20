Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Board Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,762,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,735,387. The company has a market capitalization of $328.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
