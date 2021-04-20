Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.48

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$111.48 and traded as high as C$115.19. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$114.07, with a volume of 1,601,504 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.88.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

