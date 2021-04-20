BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

BankFinancial stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. BankFinancial has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.