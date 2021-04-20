Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.95. Bankinter shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 192 shares changing hands.

BKNIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

