Bao Finance Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $35.58 million and $4.01 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004379 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.65 or 0.00930163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.40 or 0.00652266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.26 or 0.99405435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

