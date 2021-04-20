Barclays Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $340.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Square stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.12. The company had a trading volume of 131,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25. Square has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 389.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,260 shares of company stock valued at $226,010,536 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 44.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $832,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

