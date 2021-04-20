Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 145.90.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

