Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.69

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 4666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several analysts have commented on BTDPY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

