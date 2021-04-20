Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:ABX traded up C$0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,821. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.84.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.