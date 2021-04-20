Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by Eight Capital from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.00.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,787. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.