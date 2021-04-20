Barton Investment Management Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barton Investment Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.2% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,861.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

