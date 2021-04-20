Base Protocol (BASE) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $113,611.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.00641658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,904,271 coins and its circulating supply is 2,034,165 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.