Base Protocol Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $113,611.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003478 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.00641658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,904,271 coins and its circulating supply is 2,034,165 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

