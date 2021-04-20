BASIC Hits Market Capitalization of $39.55 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. BASIC has a total market cap of $39.55 million and $43,984.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00093538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00644668 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.