Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €76.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.27 ($103.84).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.68 ($0.80) on Tuesday, reaching €87.70 ($103.18). 918,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.73.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

