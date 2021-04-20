BBSCoin (BBS) Reaches Market Cap of $228,688.04

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. BBSCoin has a total market cap of $228,688.04 and $2,358.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BBSCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BBSCoin has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safex Token (SFT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BBSCoin Coin Profile

BBS is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BBSCoin is bbscoin.xyz . BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BBSCoin

