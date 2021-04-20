BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBTVF. Desjardins assumed coverage on BBTV in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on BBTV in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BBTV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325. BBTV has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

