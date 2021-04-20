BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Raised by Motco

Motco lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

