Beacon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,857.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $825,226.92 and $22,857.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00032826 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001491 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,623,494 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.