Beacon Price Reaches $1.52 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $796,590.81 and approximately $849.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00036510 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,623,901 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

