Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) versus Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Financial Analysis

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beam Global and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 2 2 0 2.50 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.00%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.74%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Netlist.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66% Netlist -16.13% N/A -30.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million 39.26 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -34.09 Netlist $26.10 million 18.42 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -27.88

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Netlist. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Netlist beats Beam Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

