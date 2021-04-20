Beam Market Capitalization Tops $132.20 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002736 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $132.20 million and $26.86 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 86,231,440 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.