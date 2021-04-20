Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Up 2.7%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $72.82. Approximately 6,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,092,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 107.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 76.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 89.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 186.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

