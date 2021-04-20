Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 3.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.