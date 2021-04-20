Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,340 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.09.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

