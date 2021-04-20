Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 321.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.48 and a 200 day moving average of $278.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

