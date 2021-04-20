Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $102.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

