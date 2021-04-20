Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.