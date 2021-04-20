Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 3,845 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

