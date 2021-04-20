Beer Money (BEER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,875.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $391,304.22 and approximately $2,875.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00091787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00643641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,100,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

