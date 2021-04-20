Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Bel Fuse worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

BELFB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

