Bella Protocol Market Cap Reaches $120.66 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $120.66 million and $33.72 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00006805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00067160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00649894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

