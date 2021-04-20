Bellway (LON:BWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,756.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,756 ($49.07) and last traded at GBX 3,695 ($48.28), with a volume of 204538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,710 ($48.47).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,578.55 ($46.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,413.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,967.71. The firm has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

