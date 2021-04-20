Benchmark Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.59 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002698 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.93 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00094138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00645010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 77,221,582 coins and its circulating supply is 22,621,836 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

