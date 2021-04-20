Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VACNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

VACNY stock remained flat at $$30.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,355. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

