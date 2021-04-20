Berkshire Bank Buys 186 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, reaching $609.21. The stock had a trading volume of 126,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $541.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

