Berkshire Bank Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock worth $428,312,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $299.73. 321,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,210,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.59 and a 200-day moving average of $274.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

