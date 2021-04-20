Berkshire Bank Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Berkshire Bank cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,609. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

