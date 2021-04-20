Berkshire Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Berkshire Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 415,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,766,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

