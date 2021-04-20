Berkshire Bank Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,735,429 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

