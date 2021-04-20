Berkshire Bank Sells 5,648 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.