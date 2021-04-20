Berry Global Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

NYSE:BERY opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 481.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

