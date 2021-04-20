Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40. 712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at $3,415,000.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

