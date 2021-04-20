Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $2.93 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $5,859.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00649652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

