Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

