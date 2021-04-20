BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 117,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,800,569 shares.The stock last traded at $60.95 and had previously closed at $62.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

