Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 88.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of BCYC opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,667,538 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

